2021 Chevrolet Corvette Configurator Is Live for Some Ample Build and Price Fun

General Motors draw a lucky – but well prepared – strike with the introduction of the eighth generation Corvette. It’s not just that engineers finally switched to the midship position that many fans craved for, but arguably the entire team did a swell job of meeting expectations. It looks great, has a spaceship-grade interior, maneuverability is at an all times great, and the V8 engine happily revs whenever asked to. What else is there to ask – except for the exact pricing quotation for the dream configuration. And that’s also resolved for the new model year.
Fresh off the cooking pot, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette does not arrive with major changes compared to the 2020 model year. Still, people like to have the power to spec their perfect 2021 Corvette according to the heart’s desires, so the 2021 Build and Price tool drops like a charm.
From now on, anyone looking to see how the new Red Mist hue, the Sterling Silver stripes, or the Sky Cool Gray/Strike Yellow interior fit a chosen configuration just need to head out towards Chevrolet’s official website.
As we already knew, the 2021 Corvette has a starting MSRP of $59,995 for the Coupe and $67,495 for the Convertible version. After selecting the body version, the online configurator brings us to the second page, where the 1LT / 2LT / 3LT grades reside – which is also where they can be compared back to back.
Next step – the one you’ll probably spend more time on than any other – is colors, where you can choose both the body hues as well as a matching or contrasting stripe package. We are all in for the $995 Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat combined with the $995 “Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package, Carbon Flash Metallic.”
The Adrenaline Red Napa leather interior is also a natural choice for us, along with the Z51 Performance Package that adds another $5,995 to the bill. A $995 set of Carbon Flash alloys from the Exterior Options page later and we are at the Interior Options page where we just had to shell out another $395 for the Torch Red seat belt color...
The final step, the Summary page, is where you can have an overview of the price in the selected configuration - $88,910 (MSRP, with $1,095 for destination but excluding taxes) in our case, along with all the added options.
From now on, anyone looking to see how the new Red Mist hue, the Sterling Silver stripes, or the Sky Cool Gray/Strike Yellow interior fit a chosen configuration just need to head out towards Chevrolet’s official website.
As we already knew, the 2021 Corvette has a starting MSRP of $59,995 for the Coupe and $67,495 for the Convertible version. After selecting the body version, the online configurator brings us to the second page, where the 1LT / 2LT / 3LT grades reside – which is also where they can be compared back to back.
Next step – the one you’ll probably spend more time on than any other – is colors, where you can choose both the body hues as well as a matching or contrasting stripe package. We are all in for the $995 Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat combined with the $995 “Full Length Dual Racing Stripe Package, Carbon Flash Metallic.”
The Adrenaline Red Napa leather interior is also a natural choice for us, along with the Z51 Performance Package that adds another $5,995 to the bill. A $995 set of Carbon Flash alloys from the Exterior Options page later and we are at the Interior Options page where we just had to shell out another $395 for the Torch Red seat belt color...
The final step, the Summary page, is where you can have an overview of the price in the selected configuration - $88,910 (MSRP, with $1,095 for destination but excluding taxes) in our case, along with all the added options.