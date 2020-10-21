2021 Chevrolet Corvette Configurator Is Live for Some Ample Build and Price Fun

General Motors draw a lucky – but well prepared – strike with the introduction of the eighth generation Corvette. It’s not just that engineers finally switched to the midship position that many fans craved for, but arguably the entire team did a swell job of meeting expectations. It looks great, has a spaceship-grade interior, maneuverability is at an all times great, and the V8 engine happily revs whenever asked to. What else is there to ask – except for the exact pricing quotation for the dream configuration. And that’s also resolved for the new model year.

13 photos