Want a 2022 HUMMER EV? Tough Luck, First Year's Production Is Fully Booked

So, in case you missed the elephant in the room, GM launched the GMC HUMMER EV electric pickup truck yesterday. With the unveiling came the opening of the reservations roster that allowed would-be customers to reserve the Edition 1 model for just $100. 20 photos



It would appear the high price of the launch edition did not scare potential customers away as the whole production planned for the first year was booked within the hour of opening the register. That sounds impressive, but there's a caveat: we have no idea how many units GM plans to build during that time.



Given the pickup's initial version has a battery capacity of 200 kWh , we'd imagine securing the huge volume of batteries needed is going to be a problem. Plus, GM's record of building and selling EVs isn't great: just look at the



All that leads us to believe that there wasn't a large number of units allocated for these initial reservations. However, that's not to say we doubt there's a demand for the 2022 GMC HUMMER EV : everything about the model (apart from its undisclosed weight, but HUMMERS have always been on the heavy side so we're used to that) sounds great, which explains why a lot of people would like to own one.



You can read our



You can read our full article on the EV's launch for more details, but let's just to glance over the most important parts here: 1,000 horsepower from a three-motor setup, a deduced maximum combined motor torque (the official number refers to wheel torque) of roughly 1,000 lb-ft (1,345 Nm), over 350 miles of maximum range (GM estimate as there is no EPA rating yet), impressive off-road ability with up to 15.9 inches (40.4 cm) of ground clearance, plus the Watts to Freedom Mode that enables a 0-60 mph acceleration of just three seconds.