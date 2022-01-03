Reborn Mercury Cougar Eliminator Brings Quirky CGI Details to Avoid Mach 1 Vibe

Everyone is entering the new year with newfound resolve, and that’s entirely valid for virtual automotive artists as well. Luckily, a design refresh does not necessarily jeopardize the quirkiness.
Case in point. Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, is well known among digital automotive wizardry enthusiasts for a few things. One would be his love for the 1980s and 1990s classics, with a CGI twist. Another would be the clockwork attitude of churning out projects daily. And the last involves his propensity to mix and match the craziest stuff possible.
Sometimes he just plays within the confines of the selected age. But for the very first creation of 2022, which also brought “a new style” to his posts, he went all out on the quirkiness. With a modern-vintage take that literally echoes across different ages.
What we have here in front of us is the CGI expert’s take on a “new” Mercury Cougar. One envisioned as if both the brand and nameplate were still around. As a quick reminder, the Blue Oval division was sent to car Valhalla’s greener pastures almost eleven years ago to the mark (January 4th, 2011). Meanwhile, the Cougar served duty across eight generations, from 1967 to 1997 and again from 1999 to 2002.
Among the “big cats,” there was one Mercury Cougar of note. That was the brand’s Cougar Eliminator, which originally came to life back in 1969 as the performance trim of the series and a direct counterpart to Ford Mustang’s Mach 1 version. Naturally, the virtual artist went all out on his imagined variant, creating a modernized Cougar Eliminator.
It would again serve as a hypothetical counterpart to the real-world S550 Mustang Mach 1, and it’s probably even based on it. But there would be no chance at all to mistake one for another. First of all, the front has “a grill style that pays homage to the 60s cars.” Secondly, the profile is tearing apart Mustang enthusiast feelings with a notchback design from the 1980s/1990s. Now that’s a polarizing start for 2022...
