2022 Buick Regal GS Reimagines Camaro ZL1 and Verano With Twin-Turbo Caddy V6

Buick’s Regal nameplate got completely overhauled for its sixth-generation appearance back in 2017. It piggybacked on Opel and Vauxhall’s Insignia platform, just like the previous generation. But that sort of partnership is not possible anymore.
A lot has happened in the meantime. The related Holden Commodore bit the dust in Australia and New Zealand. Along with the entire brand. Opel and Vauxhall are now sitting proudly in the inventory of the PSA Group. And the latter has already made a cool alliance with FCA to give birth to a new Stellantis heir.
Not to mention GM itself has decided the Regal nameplate has no future in North America anymore, even though it did give it a GS swan song. One packing more doors than sports car aficionados would like to. As well as a rather uninspiring LGX 3.6-liter V6 that was good for a mere 310 horsepower.
So, if anyone fancied a return to Buick performance life in the United States, it’s safe to say the brand would need a new donor bank account. Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has mashed up quite a lot of ideas into this CGI rebirth. Which is merely wishful thinking, unfortunately, for at least part of the audience.
Interestingly, it gives plenty of mixed feelings to others. But let’s not stray away from the facts and leave the design judgment out of the equation. After all, everyone’s entitled to their opinion, as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. For us, it gets a two-door V6 hall pass, that’s for sure.
The pixel master envisioned the unlikely 2022 Buick Regal GS rebirth on several DNA strings. On the one hand, we have the latest Chevy Camaro ZL1 body that got treated with a Buick Verano nose job. Someone immediately asked why not “call this the GNX?” And it got a quick reply from the author: there’s no V8 under the digital hood.
On the other hand, there is a different Caddy engine swap affair. One that rhymes with a Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine instead of the CT5-V Blackwing’s supercharged mill. And we do not have a big problem with that.
