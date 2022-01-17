2023 Lexus LX 600 Digital Pickup Concept Probably Thinks of Luxury Farm Quests

Toyota recently unveiled the poshest 2022 Tundra yet. Dressed up as the Capstone flagship-grade, it naturally blurs the boundaries between work prowess, off-road capabilities, and premium features.
There is no pricing just yet, but we already know the 2022 Tundra Capstone can only be had with the hybrid i-Force Max V6 powertrain, as well as a CrewMax cabin and a 5.5-foot (168 cm) bed configuration. On the other hand, we do have the MSRPs for its luxury SUV platform sibling, Lexus’ 2022 LX 600.
Interestingly, the base trim level is actually cheaper than its predecessor. But the LX can also easily reach up to $126k, just in case. That means a lot of luxury for the North American alternative to the J300 Toyota Land Cruiser. Naturally, they are both offered in SUV form. But what if Lexus also decided to give the pickup truck market a chance?
Well, it’s not like this is the first time anyone has thought about that. Especially as far as automotive virtual artists are concerned, this has been one of a myriad of digital Lexus LX 600 alternatives. Only this time around we also get the reward of watching the behind-the-scenes transformation process, courtesy of the pixel master behind the SRK Designs account on YouTube.
Dubbed as the 2023 Lexus LX 600 Pickup Concept, it naturally drops the luxury off-road SUV attire in exchange for a brazen transformation into something that would get any farmer enveloped in complete luxury when riding to work. Naturally, one could argue that Toyota’s Tundra can do the same, especially now that it has a premium flagship trim level.
Alas, ultra-luxury pickup trucks have become a recent darling of the imaginary world. And we feel the passion is not going to subside anytime soon... Perhaps that is only going to happen when (not if) OEMs start creating some real-world counterparts to these audacious digital projects!
