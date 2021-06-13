GM Details 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray in New Photos

One Brave Earthling Is Paying $28 Million to Fly With Jeff Bezos to Space

Although the Z06 is nowhere to be found, the Golden Bowtie is much obliged to detail what’s new for the Stingray for the 2022 model year . The list of additions kicks off with three new finishes for the exterior as well as a low-profile rear spoiler. 7 photos



Limited to 1,000 units, the DOHC valvetrain and a flat-plane crankshaft. Expected to feature the most powerful N/A V8 in the world, the wide-bodied Z06 is estimated to develop approximately 617 horsepower (460 kW ) from 5.5 liters of displacement.



As far as the Stingray is concerned, the small-block powerplant still features 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) of torque as standard. The NPP exhaust system unlocks five more ponies and pound-feet of torque, but GM has made a few changes to the LT2 for the 2022 model year. These changes range from the Active Fuel Management (AFM) system to the direct injection system and ECU software.



