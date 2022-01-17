2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale Still Being Tested, It Is Supposed to Bring Sales Boost

Alfa Romeo's sales figures are not exactly encouraging, as the company is far from the top five spots in the classes it competes in, but there is hope that everything will turn around. The model that is supposed to do this job is the Tonale, which is a more affordable crossover set to launch this year.
As you may be aware, the Tonale was delayed, which is not the best possible thing to happen to a product that is meant to compete in a popular segment. Our spy photographers captured multiple prototypes of the Tonale as they were going through validation testing in Sweden.
The vehicles are already in their production specification, or in a form that is close to it, but are still away from being left without camouflage. Thanks to renderings we have previously seen, it is not difficult to imagine what lies under the camouflage of these vehicles.
The 2022 Alfa Romeo Tonale is set to come with up to 240 horsepower, and it is rumored to be also available in an all-wheel driver version. An all-electric variant will follow, but all the prototypes seen in the photo gallery have a tailpipe, so it is not set to launch with its siblings.
Since the Tonale is smaller than the Stelvio, it will also come with smaller engines, and the entry-level model is supposed to be powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged inline-four-cylinder unit. Diesel-engine options are still on the table, even though these are not as popular as they once were. If you were a fan of them, feel free to thank VW for its Dieselgate scandal.
After the launch of the Tonale, Alfa Romeo is set to launch the Brennero, which is an even smaller crossover. The Tonale is meant to replace the Giulietta, while the Brennero is the replacement of the MiTo. As you have already observed, the Tonale and Brennero are crossovers, while the models they are replacing were hatchbacks.
The reason behind the switch to crossovers is aligning to the industry trend that favors this body style to the detriment of traditional ones, such as sedans, wagons, and coupés. Offering these models in hatchback form would be a praised move, but it might not be reflected in sales, which is something that the Italian marque is lagging in.
The best year for Alfa Romeo in its modern history was 2001, back when the 147 was European Car of the Year. Since then, sales have been going down, and the Milanese marque had just 54,365 sold in 2019, in pre-pandemic times. It is believed that a more affordable model, or several, might change things for Alfa.
