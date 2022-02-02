2022 Ford Expedition Raptor Would Give You an Adrenalin Rush on the Way to the Store

Hold your horses, because as real as it may look, the Ford Expedition Raptor only exists in the digital realm, and it came to life using a decent dose of CGI, and countless mouse clicks.
Having settled that, let’s move on to the rendering, which is the work of Jlord8 on Instagram, and imagines the 2022 Ford Expedition in the Raptor guise. The digital illustration is based on the Timberline specification, which sports a distinctive grille, orange accents, underbody protection, skid plates, and chunky off-road tires, to name but some.
The artist didn’t change much compared to the real model, as the most eye-catching feature is the new grille that somewhat reminds of the F-150 Raptor. It also has additional lights below the hood, black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, fender flares, and wheels that appear to have been borrowed from the sporty truck. The final touch is the ‘Raptor’ decal decorating the profile.
Now, an Expedition Raptor would need to sport additional upgrades, such as dedicated suspension, and beefier brakes, perhaps sourced from the F-150 Raptor. That should not be too hard, considering that both are built around the same architecture.
As a final touch, it would also sport a punchy V8 under the hood, and with the 2022 F-150 Raptor R already confirmed with such a unit, this would be the perfect candidate. The exact engine that will power the truck is unknown, as the Blue Oval has a wide variety to choose from, though it has been reported that it might pack the Predator, aka the supercharged mill found in the Mustang Shelby GT500. If correct, then the open-bed model would give the Ram 1500 TRX something to worry about, with 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque available on tap and a dizzying 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) time.
The artist didn’t change much compared to the real model, as the most eye-catching feature is the new grille that somewhat reminds of the F-150 Raptor. It also has additional lights below the hood, black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body, fender flares, and wheels that appear to have been borrowed from the sporty truck. The final touch is the ‘Raptor’ decal decorating the profile.
Now, an Expedition Raptor would need to sport additional upgrades, such as dedicated suspension, and beefier brakes, perhaps sourced from the F-150 Raptor. That should not be too hard, considering that both are built around the same architecture.
As a final touch, it would also sport a punchy V8 under the hood, and with the 2022 F-150 Raptor R already confirmed with such a unit, this would be the perfect candidate. The exact engine that will power the truck is unknown, as the Blue Oval has a wide variety to choose from, though it has been reported that it might pack the Predator, aka the supercharged mill found in the Mustang Shelby GT500. If correct, then the open-bed model would give the Ram 1500 TRX something to worry about, with 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque available on tap and a dizzying 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) time.