If You Are Waiting for Car Prices To Improve in 2022, Buckle Up, the Ride Could Be Longer

More on this:

1 Jaguar Land Rover Recorded £9 Million Loss In Last Quarter of 2021 Over Chip Crisis

2 A Missed Oil Change Costs a Canadian Driver His 2018 Ram 1500 Truck

3 Tesla Scraps Plan To Build an Affordable $25,000 EV, It Doesn't Make Sense

4 The Used Car Market Is So Bad People Ask $74,000 for a Dieselgate Volkswagen

5 Ford Boss Warns New Cars Will Be More Expensive, And There’s Even More Bad News