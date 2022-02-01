Street “Blazin” Chevy Blazer Fights K5 Bias With Monochromatic, Slammed CGI

Many people believe that Chevrolet’s K5 Blazer is one epic SUV nameplate America should have received again. Instead of GM’s sporty-inspired contemporary makeover. But few also think the latter has potential.
As if to spite K5 purists, Chevrolet has not one, but two Blazers tucked inside its seven-strong SUV lineup. A little Trailblazer is going for just $21,600 as a 2022 model year and acting as a subcompact companion to an uglier Trax. Then there is also a $28,800 regular Blazer tucked in between Equinox and Traverse offerings.
No K5 in sight, though, to fight the Jeep Wrangler and reinvented Ford Bronco assault. And even though it might go against most wishes, certain people still feel the new Blazer “has a lot of potential.” At least a virtual one, if we are to judge the Chevy book by its cool digital covers.
For example, it was not that long ago when a modern Blazer finally went down the right CGI off-road path. Complete with beadlock wheels, huge 35-inch Interco Super Swamper tires, front and rear bumper deletes. As well as overlanding LED lights, a massive suspension lift kit, snorkel, and adequate underbody protection. Oh, and it even met a Bronco during the rendering process.
Now, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, wants us to believe the JDM style fits everything. And the CGI expert decided to give us the flip side of the Blazer coin with a digital street tune project that aims to change preconceptions. The ones regarding “mid-size SUVs can’t be cool.”
Naturally, the right JDM way to do that would be to opt for a neat twist. As such, the “Blazin' Blazer” adopts a monochromatic look that’s a polar opposite to murdered-out customs. Even the forged carbon JDM ones.
Sure, there are a few specks of black left here and there for purposeful contrast. The rest is evenly “bleached.” Including the matching-white Rotiform wheels, among others. Sure, it’s no wide body... but at least it’s slammed!
