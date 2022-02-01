1960s Aston Martin DBX Digitally Travels Back in Time to Spite Old Luxury SUVs

Unlike certain other 4x4 models – such as the 1963 Jeep Wagoneer – the original 1969 Range Rover was not really the luxury SUV we know today. As such, it was not exactly worthy of current praise. Nor did it have four doors.
Before the arrival of the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Aston Martin DBX (and the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue) it was not hard to name a luxury SUV as most answers would have started with Land Rover and ended with Range Rover. Though, it was not originally conceived as an upscale 4x4.
Sure, it was cooler and comfier than other Land Rovers. Still, it was rather utilitarian and solely offered with a two-door body until 1981. That made it lesser than – let's say – America's 1963 Jeep Wagoneer (SJ). No worries, though, someone has thought about an alternate reality where Aston Martin teaches it the right luxury way of the 1960s.
The virtual artist hidden behind the superrenderscars account on social media continues to give us mixed SUV feelings. This time around, the CGI expert is not after unofficial Ferrari Purosangue glory. Instead, we are “blessed” with a retro-modern Aston Martin DBX twist. Well-timed, some might add.
After all, this digital idea came out just ahead of the eagerly-awaited new Aston DBX version premiere. The British automaker claims it will become the world’s most powerful luxury SUV. Some even say it might even be the quickest ever. At least until another carmaker like BMW jumps in and joins the super-SUV party with the production version of its Concept XM.
Well, all those woes might have been irrelevant if there was an alternate reality where Aston Martin thought about introducing a luxury SUV with four doors since the swinging 1960s. Complete with then-contemporary rounded styling and the greenhouse of a modern DBX. Naturally, something that isn’t possible. Nor will it be since history has already been written.
Now, let us gear up for that official introduction and see if we are indeed getting more than 700 horsepower.
