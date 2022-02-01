Porsche 911 Safari Mixes Jacked Up Looks With Timeless Design for Overlanding Opulence

The all-new Porsche 911 Safari is finally here, albeit as a CGI, because in the real world, the Stuttgart company has remained tight-lipped about the project.
More on it in a few moments, but first, let’s focus on the renderings shared by the peeps at Kolesa, who have put their photo-editing skills to use yet again, digitally peeling off the camouflage, and revealing the beautiful yellow body.
In addition to the lively paint, the Porsche 911 Safari sports plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body. This can be seen at both ends, on the wheel arches, and side skirts, complemented by a new suspension that has added more inches under its belly. Elsewhere, what you see is what you get, meaning the typical 992 design, oily bits, cockpit styling, technology features, safety systems, and so on.
Now, leaving the digital realm, we will remind you that Porsche has been testing prototypes of the 911 Safari in the open for well over a year now. It may seem like they are set on launching it, but the truth is that nobody outside the company knows anything about it. Heck, at this point, we don’t even know if it will launch at all, let alone its name, which could be either Safari or Cross Turismo.
If the company decides to go for the former, then it will tie it to its classic rally cars, which have become even more popular these past few years, with certain fans turning their 911s into true overlanding models. If they decide to go for the Cross Turismo moniker, then it will join the eponymous version of the Taycan. Whatever Porsche has in store, one thing is certain, the jacked-up 911 will be a dream ride that most of us will not be able to afford.
In addition to the lively paint, the Porsche 911 Safari sports plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body. This can be seen at both ends, on the wheel arches, and side skirts, complemented by a new suspension that has added more inches under its belly. Elsewhere, what you see is what you get, meaning the typical 992 design, oily bits, cockpit styling, technology features, safety systems, and so on.
Now, leaving the digital realm, we will remind you that Porsche has been testing prototypes of the 911 Safari in the open for well over a year now. It may seem like they are set on launching it, but the truth is that nobody outside the company knows anything about it. Heck, at this point, we don’t even know if it will launch at all, let alone its name, which could be either Safari or Cross Turismo.
If the company decides to go for the former, then it will tie it to its classic rally cars, which have become even more popular these past few years, with certain fans turning their 911s into true overlanding models. If they decide to go for the Cross Turismo moniker, then it will join the eponymous version of the Taycan. Whatever Porsche has in store, one thing is certain, the jacked-up 911 will be a dream ride that most of us will not be able to afford.