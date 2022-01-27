Retro 2022 Trabant P50e Reimagines Original Sachsenring Icon With an EV Heart

Anyone who remembers Communist automobiles probably heard about the VEB Sachsenring Trabant series. It should not be too hard. Given the lengthy 1957 to 1991 production and many cardboard jokes.
Created by an East German car manufacturer and initially named Trabant P50, the series of small family cars evolved into the well-known two-door sedan, three-door station wagon (Universal), and doorless Jeep format. By way of four model iterations: 500, 600, 601, and Trabant 1.1. It is also a sad/funny popular Communist car culture memento.
One that morphed into countless “you have to see to believe” iterations, including Trabi limousines! Anyway, we are not here to discuss real-world shenanigans. Instead, the iconic little car made from duroplast (hence the cardboard jokes) has an alternate reality version. One is a real-world two-tone white-and-blue vintage Trabi P50 treat.
The other stems from the beautifully stylish imagination of Lars O. Saeltzer, the virtual artist behind the Larson Design moniker. Aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media, the pixel master is back with another timeless icon transformation into a hypothetical future legend of sustainability.
As such, just like many other cool digital projects (like a spectacular 2022 Ford Capri RSe), the VEB Sachsenring Trabant P50 morphed into a wishful thinking P50e Retro. If another Trabi resurrection attempt should arise, the company behind it would better take a long look at the CGI lines presented here.
The swooping figures sure look both retro-minimalist and futuristic at the same time. As always, there is little technical information about the envisioned EV possibilities, along with just a single POV and a direct comparison with the real car that inspired the makeover.
Alas, the hashtags do suggest the author has a potential powertrain swap in mind. One Tesla word should suffice. Now, let’s further imagine the potential craziness of a Plaid horsepower figure inside the nimble (yet hopefully larger) body of a Trabant P50e Retro completely decked in carbon fiber. That would finally silence the detractors...
