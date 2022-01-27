Imagined Ford Transit Raptor “Traptor” Is a Perfect Bronco Raptor Assistance Van

Automotive virtual artists can easily be a piece of work. Sometimes they jump with joy alongside major introductions. Other times they are half funny and half-ironic. But totally CGI “[email protected]$$.”
Whether or not you are a Blue Oval fan, there is no denying that one of the biggest American introductions of the month has to be Ford’s 2022 Bronco Raptor. It easily stole the icing on the cake during a week that was not as barren of major reveals as per tradition.
Instead, the dune-bashing and rock-crawling extreme SUV shared the newsreel with the 2023 C8 Chevy Corvette 70th Anniversary edition or the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia. Those are solely the OEM novelties, not to mention the 2022 Shelby Baja Raptor or Hennessey’s VelociRaptor 400...
Pixel master logic dictated a swift adoption of the widebody SUV cues. But something else happened. At least a couple of the great CGI experts out there decided to silently protest all the purist hype. In the best possible way. For example, Oscar Vargas (aka wb.artist20) decided to make the Bronco Raptor look dull with help from a phantasmal Dodge Charger TRX!
As a bonus, he also showcased his previous Ramcharger TRX concept lurking in the background. Probably as a measure of safety. Speaking of security, everyone knows an important off-roading rule: never go on extreme adventures alone. Even the mighty 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor should abide. So, here is a potential (digital) companion.
Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has also noticed the abundance of 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor hype and decided to do something funny/ironic about it. Thus, he came up with the perfect assistance van, a Ford Transit Raptor. Yes, we are totally in agreement with his decision that everything should be “raptorized.” Especially a commercial version of the legendary Transit series!
Too bad it’s just wishful thinking because a fan has already come up with the perfect nickname: “Traptor!”
Instead, the dune-bashing and rock-crawling extreme SUV shared the newsreel with the 2023 C8 Chevy Corvette 70th Anniversary edition or the all-new 2023 Toyota Sequoia. Those are solely the OEM novelties, not to mention the 2022 Shelby Baja Raptor or Hennessey’s VelociRaptor 400...
Pixel master logic dictated a swift adoption of the widebody SUV cues. But something else happened. At least a couple of the great CGI experts out there decided to silently protest all the purist hype. In the best possible way. For example, Oscar Vargas (aka wb.artist20) decided to make the Bronco Raptor look dull with help from a phantasmal Dodge Charger TRX!
As a bonus, he also showcased his previous Ramcharger TRX concept lurking in the background. Probably as a measure of safety. Speaking of security, everyone knows an important off-roading rule: never go on extreme adventures alone. Even the mighty 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor should abide. So, here is a potential (digital) companion.
Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, has also noticed the abundance of 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor hype and decided to do something funny/ironic about it. Thus, he came up with the perfect assistance van, a Ford Transit Raptor. Yes, we are totally in agreement with his decision that everything should be “raptorized.” Especially a commercial version of the legendary Transit series!
Too bad it’s just wishful thinking because a fan has already come up with the perfect nickname: “Traptor!”