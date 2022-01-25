2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Order Banks Open Early March, Deliveries Begin This Summer

If you’re in the market for a brand-new Bronco Raptor, you’d better convert your current order because 22MY production will be limited. February 3rd is the final day for customers to express interest in the Braptor, and on February 11th, those customers will be notified by the Blue Oval.
According to the very tight schedule posted on the Bronco Raptor forums, February 26th is when May production wholesale starts. The order bank opens in early March (there’s no exact date available at press time), and March 24th is when the Dearborn-based automaker schedules production.
Come summer 2022, deliveries of off-road utility vehicle will begin in earnest. On that note, more details surrounding individual dealership allocations will be offered in February during the May wholesale period.
In any case, don’t get your hopes up because the Braptor is a specialty vehicle whose production will be limited compared to the regular Bronco’s output. It’s also worth noting the upcoming Bronco Everglades will take some of the available production output at the assembly plant, exacerbating the supply-and-demand issue that affects the hottest SUV of the moment.
Priced at $69,995 before options, the dune-bashing variant is nearly $20,000 more than the four-door Wildtrak that previously slotted at the very top of the range. The First Edition doesn’t count because that’s a one-year affair.
It’s easy to imagine the final price getting over $70,000 including taxes, and it’s also easy to foresee ginormous dealer markups, because why not? General Motors has already addressed these greedy ADMs for the 2023 model year Corvette, and curiously, the Ford Motor Company has threatened F-150 Lightning dealers with redirected allocations earlier this month although Ford hasn’t said a word regarding the Bronco’s ADMs.
As a brief refresher, the Braptor features a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 with a compacted graphite aluminum block, a 60-degree angle between the cylinder banks, and an aluminum head. The direct-injected engine delivers more than 400 horsepower, but it’s not known if it will exceed the rating of the Explorer ST. Anyway, don’t expect this mill to get too near the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 of the F-150 Raptor which cranks out 450 hp on full song.
