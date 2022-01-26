Nimble 2022 Noble M500 Gets Digitized as Track-Focused Blue Oval Response to Z06

Everyone is currently going crazy over GM’s decision to give its C8 Corvette a new mid-engine lease of life. But we should not forget that Europeans have decades of experience with such high-performance setups.
Sure, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is a record-breaking V8 supercar. And it’s probably going to be a track monster. But aside from huge dealer markups and low availability, there will not be too many chances to stand out in a paddock crowd. As such, if you are looking for exclusivity, perhaps a small British company like Noble Automotive might be even more collectible.
And, thanks to Estonia-based virtual artist Siim Parn, also known as spdesignsest on social media, we just remembered a detail. Not long ago, the little specialty manufacturer presented more information and pictures with their prototype Noble M500. A model announced back in 2018 as M600’s more affordable and smaller twin-turbo V6 brother, it could easily serve as the curved ball response from Detroit’s Blue Oval to GM’s mighty Z06.
Every 2022 M500 retains the “Noble ethos of a driver-focused experience, great handling, steering, and grip.” It will start deliveries sometime late this year with a Ford EcoBoost 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 at its mid-engine core. Even without its larger sibling’s “mind-bending visceral driving experience,” it might easily serve as a reminder of why General Motors finally conceded and turned the C8 away from the traditional front-engine, RWD setup.
Oh, and just in case the aforementioned crazy experience is still adamant to a possible purchase, the pixel master has also imagined a potential “track-focused build idea.” While changes might be subtle compared to the stock M500 (which is also tucked in the gallery above), note the author wrote in capital letters “everything is slightly tweaked.” Now, let’s play the digital automotive version of “spot the differences.”
