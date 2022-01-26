Winged Toyota GR86 Looks Slammed and Widebody Ready for Initial D Night Shift

Just in case a $43k GR Supra feels overpriced, Toyota also sells a more affordable – and perhaps just as entertaining – little sports car. A 2022 GR86 starts from $27,700, but you need a FasterClass before acquiring one.
Just kidding, of course. The GR86 FasterClass is actually a special promo section of Toyota USA’s online portal where fans can hone their visual skills. With the help of no less than five professors, as well as the latest affordable sports car iteration. Among the former, there’s Vin Diesel-looking Stephan Papadakis (team owner, legend drifter, and compact car racer), drift champion Fredric Aasbø, influencer Ryan Tuerck, or the all-mighty Ken Gushi.
Naturally, to properly celebrate the arrival of the GR86 in America, the nimble sports car will be up to all sorts of cool shenanigans, like “J-Turns, drifts and Scandinavian flicks” in the four classes released so far. But that’s not all, at least not across the vast expanses of the virtual realm. There is also a teaser video embedded below. And one might want to pause at the 0:58 and 1:12 marks for a moment of Takumi Fujiwara Toyota AE86 fan service.
Jon Sibal, a virtual artist better known as jonsibal on social media, has taken the Initial D and FasterClass hidden Easter Egg idea a little further. And in plain CGI sight. As such, he tucked the world-renowned Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT-APEX (AE86) livery on top of the modern GR86 for a digital “night shift.” Complete with a personal twist, of course.
That would be the pixel master’s previously commissioned widebody aero treatment. One thought so aggressively that complete with the motorsport-inspired livery made the car seem like the perfect CGI drift machine. Now it’s also set up as a tofu delivery/racing car and even comes complete with the logical JDM background. But it’s still just as slammed, winged, and widebody!
