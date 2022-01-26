Crimson Widebody Porsche 964 Leads the Slammed, Digital 911 Restomod Way

Given the outstanding legacy of each Porsche 911 iteration, no one will feel surprised there is always an abundance of modification ideas. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Porsche’s 911 series (aka “Nine Eleven, or Neunelfer” in native German) has been around long enough to easily transcend the boundaries of automotive culture. Anyone, from little kids to their grannies, will have no trouble recognizing one. Which is both a dream and a nightmare for aficionados.
It is probably one of the biggest brand recognition factors in the world. But what happens with owners that want to stand out in a crowd? Well, they can either go for a lesser-known special series (and the Lord knows there is a myriad of those) or adopt an aftermarket stance. Irrespective of the generation... and whether their 911 is real or not!
For example, the 964 iteration (produced between 1989 and 1993) had a short lifespan. But it still has certain iconic perks going for itself. Enough that stars like Diego Maradona bought and raced them, or F1 racers got examples commissioned by royalty! It also introduced perks such as the Tiptronic automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. And we said all that for a single reason.
To help us all understand why virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, gave us a “red Porsche 964 widebody” and no other explanation. Because the car really does not need a description. On the other hand, although based out of the Czech Republic, we already know this pixel master rarely dabbles with Euro stuff.
So, when he gives up on his usual American sweethearts, it’s for a great cause. Thus, every time an Old Continent hero shows up on his reel, it’s cause for celebration. In crimson, slammed widebody attire, on this occasion. And with many restomod perks, like the obvious LED taillights. Such a nice, red treat. Too bad it’s merely wishful thinking. Unlike other restored and modernly enhanced hoots!
