Basic Toyota GR 86 Hatchback Seems Like the CGI Starting Point for New Mutations

If one fancies the merry automotive imagination land, you already know that certain automotive virtual artists can be recognized quite easily. Some because of their style, others due to their encompassing CGI series.
For example, if somebody loves derelict restomods of iconic nameplates, then Rat Rod-passionate Dom Host (aka altered_intent) might be the perfect CGI starting point. Outrageous muscle cars with quirky yet lovable features have a home in the heart and mind of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, aka adry53customs. Meanwhile, our daily dose of vintage passion has jlord8 written all over it. And so forth.
As far as Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is concerned – his channel is all about realistically-portrayed series of digital creations. Most of his projects revolve around the “Touring the world!” tag line, which has to do with just about everything station wagon and shooting brake that one can imagine.
Alas, that’s not the only series that he dabbles with. Not long ago he also kicked off a quirky idea of returning certain models to absolute basics. That would be the cheap-looking black plastic-clad bumpers and steelie wheels. Naturally, he also could not help but insert a few touring vibes as well, just to make sure there is an additional CGI twist to entice fans.
And the latest creation is a project that reunites all signature elements into one. The Toyota GR 86 “Hatchback” (which was a digitized Shooting Brake Basic not long ago) is allowed entry into the posh environment he usually reserves as background for the more lustful creations. And of course, it keeps its entry-level looks, only that now there is also some color choice – not just the cheap-looking white attire.
Naturally, that gave his followers a few ideas. Such as using this basic GR 86 as the CGI starting point for an extreme off-road transformation. As for our own two cents, we feel this might work like wonders as a modern “Breadvan.” Perhaps for a Hollywood remake of the Initial D success?!
