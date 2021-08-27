Jenson Button Is Selling His Sultan-of-Brunei-Commissioned 1994 Porsche 911

Care to own a 1994 Porsche 911 that was commissioned by the Sultan of Brunei and owned by Jenson Button? Well, prepare your bank account, as this model will be sold at auction, and it is without a reserve price. Since it is the only one painted in this shade with a rare configuration, it can be considered unique.
Why is this model that special? Well, it is a 964 Porsche 911 Turbo that was built in 1994, which was ordered with the X88 power package option by the Sultan of Brunei. However, it was also ordered with the standard front end, and it is finished in a shade called Horizon Blue Metallic.
While the standard front-end part is not rare, it is becoming a rare car when you consider its power package. It is a one-off if you think that it is the only 911 painted in this shade of blue and fitted with the X88 package.
This example is still owned by 2009 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button, and it was imported in the UK in 2003. The car comes with 18,592 original miles (29.920 km), and the photos in the gallery show an immaculate condition. According to the ad, there are no known mechanical or electrical faults, reported or observed, and the dash shows no warning lights.
It left the factory with a 3.6-liter turbocharged flat-six that provided 380 horsepower and sent it all to a five-speed manual transmission mated to a limited-slip differential. Only the rear wheels were powered on this variant of the 911, and its alloys are original Porsche 18-inch rims. The interior is finished in blue and has a stunning condition. The audio unit is not standard, though.
With six days left on the auction at the time of writing this story, the 911 owned by Jenson Button has received 57 bids. The highest bid at the moment of writing sits at GBP 200,000 ($275,000), but that does not guarantee that the winner will get to meet the current owner, as the vehicle is offered for sale on behalf of Jenson Button.
