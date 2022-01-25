Groovy A-Team GMC Van Has Safari Traits to Help B.A. Escape Modern Housewives

Fashion, cinema, TV shows, ideals, and even cars. They all have in common the fact that sometimes we all feel nostalgic about their past. But when you are an automotive virtual artist, you can also do something CGI about it.
Not at all by coincidence, a few days ago Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as thesketchmonkey on social media, decided to go CGI-bold with GM vans. As such, he presented us with a vision of a reinvented 2023 Chevrolet Astro van. The boxy minivan that lived between 1985 and 2005 would keep its quirky styling traits, only digitally augmented with the Silverado EV face to have a sustainable CGI future.
A few hours later, the pixel master continued his GM van line of thought with a rhetorical quarrel about how “TV shows were so much better when I was a kid.” He also gave a few quick examples: A-Team, Airwolf, MacGyver, Knight Rider, Magnum P.I. Now, notice how the first one factors in with all the digital shenanigans. After all, Chevy’s Astro van had the GMC Safari as its “brother from another corporate mother” groovy correspondent.
And it also served an ulterior purpose. The latter van was also used for a second hypothetical project: “I designed a new van for B.A. Baracus.” The “Bad Attitude” Bosco Baracus character was played by Mr. T (aka “I pity the fool” Laurence Tureaud) in the original 1980s series. There, he used a distinctively modified GMC Vandura as the crew’s mobile base of operations.
It naturally turned into a pop culture icon, so it is no wonder that CGI experts have constantly tried to reinvent it for today’s modern times. But there is a major reason why the author really wanted this custom GMC Safari as B.A. Baracus’ new ride. That way he could imaginatively escape the “annoying housewives of wherever,” which is all we get now as far as TV shows are concerned, according to Bembli!
