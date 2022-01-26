2023 Toyota Sequoia Has Standard 437 HP Hybrid, Tundra Ruggedness, SUV Heritage

Thought Dodge’s third-generation Challenger is old? Well, it turns out there was an equally vintage SUV companion from Toyota. Alas, the 2023 Sequoia will arrive at dealerships this summer to replace the aging second generation, presented back in 2007.
It came out and about at the 2007 Los Angeles Auto Show, with sales kicking off quickly the following month. Now, in 2022, one would assume that things move faster given the extreme pace of life. Well, not across the crisis-stricken automotive industry. And Toyota fans better be thankful if the automaker manages to respect its delivery schedule.
So, the official debut took place at the end of January, but the first examples of the 2023 Sequoia are only programmed to arrive at dealerships across the nation this coming summer. Naturally, now that a Land Cruiser is no more, Toyota says its all-new third-generation SUV “builds upon three-row Toyota SUV heritage.”
Complete with a lot of cues from the 2022 Tundra pickup truck. Not just the brawny styling, though. Even the recently unveiled Capstone luxury trim makes an appearance from the get-go here. Assembly will take place at San Antonio, Texas-based Toyota Motor Manufacturing. And the good news does not end here. Because Toyota also has a very neat standard powertrain.
That one would be its hybrid i-Force Max setup, coming to the three-row SUV party with 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft (790 Nm) of torque. That is a force to be reckoned with, pun intended. Especially since the Japanese carmaker also promises that no adventures will be out of reach given the maximum towing capacity of up to 9,000 lbs. Which is over 4,032 kg for anyone not speaking imperial (units). As well as a 22% increase over the previous iteration.
The twin-turbo engine sends power to the wheels using a ten-speed automatic transmission. And the 2023 Sequoia is a natural when it comes to leaving the beaten path, complete with an adequate trim. The SUV comes with 2WD or an optional part-time 4WD system on SR5, Limited, Platinum, and Capstone grades. Logically, the TRD Pro trim has standard 4WD, controlled “via a lever on the center console, to select between 2WD, 4WD high or 4WD low.”
So, the official debut took place at the end of January, but the first examples of the 2023 Sequoia are only programmed to arrive at dealerships across the nation this coming summer. Naturally, now that a Land Cruiser is no more, Toyota says its all-new third-generation SUV “builds upon three-row Toyota SUV heritage.”
Complete with a lot of cues from the 2022 Tundra pickup truck. Not just the brawny styling, though. Even the recently unveiled Capstone luxury trim makes an appearance from the get-go here. Assembly will take place at San Antonio, Texas-based Toyota Motor Manufacturing. And the good news does not end here. Because Toyota also has a very neat standard powertrain.
That one would be its hybrid i-Force Max setup, coming to the three-row SUV party with 437 horsepower and 583 lb-ft (790 Nm) of torque. That is a force to be reckoned with, pun intended. Especially since the Japanese carmaker also promises that no adventures will be out of reach given the maximum towing capacity of up to 9,000 lbs. Which is over 4,032 kg for anyone not speaking imperial (units). As well as a 22% increase over the previous iteration.
The twin-turbo engine sends power to the wheels using a ten-speed automatic transmission. And the 2023 Sequoia is a natural when it comes to leaving the beaten path, complete with an adequate trim. The SUV comes with 2WD or an optional part-time 4WD system on SR5, Limited, Platinum, and Capstone grades. Logically, the TRD Pro trim has standard 4WD, controlled “via a lever on the center console, to select between 2WD, 4WD high or 4WD low.”