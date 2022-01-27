2023 Dodge Charger Arrives Digitally Curvy and Sporting “V12” Hellephant Oomph

Frankly, one should never completely trust someone who alters perception. Either just for fun or a living. As such, we should perhaps all take with a grain of salt this automotive virtual artist’s idea.
The pixel master better known as tuningcar_ps on social media thinks the right way to kick off a Mopar 2022 is with an enticing model-year changeover. This is neither the first time a CGI expert has imagined a refreshed seventh-generation/all-new eighth iteration Dodge Charger, of course.
Nor will it be the last time. But whether it is just wordplay, a way to signal this is the digital content creator’s twelfth version on the matter, or he actually intended to showcase a 2023 Dodge Charger V12 Hellephant is anyone’s guess.
As far as we are concerned, we think it’s the middle option because of the way “v12” is written. Alas, this is merely wishful thinking, and the author has no pretenses of authenticity. So, we can all dream a little and imagine the major blow a twelve-cylinder Charger would deliver to its competition. Sure, chances are slim, but we can always take a CGI leap of faith and see what comes out of it.
Anyway, the imagined 2023 Dodge Charger looks sleek and modern with or without a mighty engine under the hood. The author wanted it to exude more style and thus went for a new “facial (with) more curvy style.” Clearly, a work in progress, as this is not the first time it exhibits a sleek new front fascia.
And it has naturally gotten even better, just like aging fine wine, now that it has an aggressive demeanor, hidden door handles, as well as the Hellephant crate engine hiding under the hood. We would not mind at all this being a “stock” one. Especially considering the V8 comes with no less than 1,000 horsepower in OEM form.
