1990 Trabant Gets Retro-Modern Makeover With Vilner Interior

Peugeot, Volkswagen, Skoda - they didn't all start with €40,000 premium SUVs. These European automakers had cheaply made hatchbacks just like everybody else. 28 photos



This one got the love it deserves from an auto show called Vilner. They're known for some of the most interesting interiors, and the one fitted to this 601 certainly catches the eye. It's a combination connecting cream leather and a blue tartan that will make the Mk1 GTI envious.



The ivory-like shade of the cow skins perfectly matched the creamy eggshell paint of the car. Meanwhile, the top of the dashboard and doors get inserts of black leather with contrasting stitching. And if you don't know where the expression "wind down the windows" comes from, you need to check out this photo gallery.



The bench seat at the back now looks like a comfortable sofa, while the roof has been upholstered in the same plaid fabric as the seats. We also spotted a Momo steering whee replacing the standard factory one.



Outside, we seem to have refreshed bumpers, grille and wheel paint. The roof is wrapped to match the interior, while the headlights now have an LED look to them, which reminds us of the



Because the Trabant's old engine runs on illegal leaded fuel, this has been swapped out for a 1.1-liter early Polo 4-cylinder making only 45 HP and 74 Nm. Matched to a 4-speed manual, that's barely enough for the 700-kilogram communist-era car.



"Everyone born before the 1990s can identify those lines immediately", says Atanas Vilner. "The Trabant. It's so much more than a cheap form of transport. It's a symbol of an era of separation, which marked the present and the future of several generations".