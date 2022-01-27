Porsche 911 Sport Turismo Safari Blends Retro Cues With Shooting Brake Adventures

A lot of times when someone feels compelled to adhere to a niche people might call them obsessed. Well, no fears should arise about automotive virtual artists getting severely limited by their staple passions.
At least as far as Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is concerned. He recently struck green gold with a potentially harrowing CGI Porsche 911 Carrera S. Although it almost feels real against the lush yet decidedly minimalist background, this one is also entirely wishful thinking.
Quite unfortunate, as it will haunt our Porsche overlanding dreams for many nights to come. Anyway, if our own two cents are allowed, this might be the perfect example of how some CGI experts take their obsessive passions to genius levels. After all, this virtual artist has been on a “Touring the world!” quest for quite a while already.
Probably that gave him enough time to hone all station wagon and shooting brake automotive CGI skills. And come with “the best Porsche up to now.” One that does not exist, though it really should. After all, it’s “just” a clever mashup of real-world current and upcoming Porsche models. And we all know that we are dealing with a German sports car maker that always thinks more 911 versions are never one too many.
So, the Sport Turismo moniker is shared with both Panamera and the recently introduced Taycan Sport Turismo GTS. But it’s obvious we are dealing with an ICE representative here, given the huge oval exhaust setup and the 911 Carrera S moniker. But that’s not all, as the CGI expert also blends elements from his “Basic” series into the mix to give the Safari nickname additional overlanding credentials.
Such a creative 911 effort also deserved a shout-out towards the series’ glorious past, right? No worries, there’s vintage DNA as well, thanks to a cool set of two-tone deep-dish Fuchs-style aftermarket wheels. And, with the matching-Porsche roof box already in place, this imagined 911 Safari looks ready for any road trip one can throw at it.
