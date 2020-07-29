The Trabant Limo Exists, Seriously

You might’ve seen the infamous Trabi at the annual Parade commemorating the fall of the Berlin Wall, hosted at the International Spy Museum in Washington DC. While being referred to as the "world’s worst car" isn’t necessarily something to take pride in, almost 3,000,000 units were assembled in East Germany by former car manufacturer VEB Sachsenring Automobilwerke Zwickau between 1957 and 1989, when the Wall eventually fell.
It had a pathetic two-stroke engine, was built from cotton or wool recycled waste and impressed with nothing but the enormous amount of pollution it was capable of producing. The Trabant smoked like a flaming oil rig on wheels, but was virtually the only option for the everyday East German during communist rule.
Trabi, as some may call it, was powered by a mixture of oil and gas, had no fuel gauge, trunk liner or even a turn signal. With an average waiting period of 10 years to receive one such primitive piece of machinery, it was dreadful in every possible way. Most despise it from the bottom of their hearts (we can’t blame them), but a Berlin-based company has a slightly different approach to this less desirable bit of German automotive history, and the result is hilarious!
Trabi XXL used four original 601 models to build the world’s first Trabi limo. More have followed and the firm now offers a variety of services from sightseeing tours and airport pick-up, to rentals for special occasions. This is madness!
Accommodating up to five passengers, it guarantees that you and your buddies will receive all the attention, should you decide to go for a spin on your next city-break in Berlin. I mean, just look at the thing.
Sure, the company did a hell of a lot more than simply stretching out the original to match the length of its smoke tail.
Behind its tinted windows you will find a leather interior, soft carpeting and a sound system, all accompanied by ambient lighting to keep things cozy. A bottle of sparkling wine or other non-alcoholic beverages of your choice welcome you as you step inside. Don’t get me wrong, it won’t be the most luxurious (and definitely not the most spacious) limousine you’ll ride in, but let’s not forget its humble beginnings as a mere, painfully inferior Trabi.
This whole thing really did give me a good chuckle.
Personally, I’d say the idea is as insane as it is unique. Booking a tour to ride this oddity is one of those things I’d do just for the sake of it. You know, to say I did it.
