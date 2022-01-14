Virtual 2022 Citroen 2CVe Seems Like a Natural Addition to Fashionista EV Line

Without being utterly expensive, some of Citroen’s EVs have a decidedly fashionable allure. Take the little Ami or the vintage E-Mehari for example. Or even the 2022 2CVe. Wait, what?
The quirky little Ami is a two-passenger electric quadricycle produced as a turnkey project for Citroen. It even has a Stellantis sibling, called Opel Rocks-e. The E-Mehari, meanwhile, is a limited-series electric crossover SUV made in collaboration with Bollore. And they all exist in the real world.
Meanwhile, quite unfortunately, the 2022 Citroen 2CVe is merely wishful thinking. But even though it only resides in the virtual world, courtesy of the imagination of the pixel master behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media), it’s still very much a fashionista.
And let’s be frank, it would represent a great addition to the quirky lineup of little Citroen EVs if the French automaker ever decided to resurrect the legendary 2CV. A veritable icon that’s probably only bested by the larger and more luxurious DS as far as Citroens are concerned, this economy family car was produced for what feels like a lifetime, between 1948 and 1990.
This makes it logical for the French carmaker to be wary of potential, modern reinventions. Unlike CGI experts, who have no such worries. And as far as this virtual artist is concerned, it’s always for the best. After all, we smiled back at his creation just as wide as the lady in the CGI picture did to us...
Now, back into serious mode. The 2022 Citroen 2CVe only exists across the virtual plains of imagination land. So, we have no idea what powers its digital ponies. But if the company decided to create one in the real world, there is a cool suspect for an EV powertrain swap: Fiat’s New 500 (also called 500e) and its 117 hp/42 kWh battery pack assembly.
