Unofficial Chrysler Airflow Cabriolet Finally Nails the Open-Top Crossover Design

Years of neglect have passed over Chrysler. Luckily, their Airflow Vision and Airflow concepts from CES 2020 and 2022 are finally signaling a chance of mentality. Just do not bet that it’s a quick one.
Once a domineering force across the U.S. car market, now a pale 300 and Pacifica shadow of its former self. But Chrysler probably hopes a glorious return is just around the EV corner. Well, that’s a major figure of speech. After all, the strategy for the brand will see it go electric-only from 2028.
Meanwhile, the new Airflow concept is a cool preview of what the automaker has planned to manufacture beyond 2025. See, there is a long way to go before we get any of those three EVs from Chrysler. Luckily, the automotive world’s virtual artists are way faster. Albeit, only in CGI and wishful thinking form.
Anyway, it seems that we already have many ideas for the potential future. A 300 Coupe is the two-door model we never knew anyone wanted. But now that it has arrived in digital form, we are all in on the idea. The world already has too many crossovers, SUVs, and trucks!
Also, in line with a possible expansion of the 300 family comes an electric sedan envisioned with lots of inspiration from an unlikely Stellantis source: Europe’s DS Automobiles DS 9. And these are all traditional ideas, unlike the third possible entry from an Airflow-guided future.
The virtual artist behind the X-Tomi Design account on social media has cooked up an unlikely transformation: an open-top version of the Chrysler Airflow concept. And by the looks of it, this one finally resolves the open debate on whether or not crossover cabriolets can ever look good.
Or, at least passable, to help us forget the Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet ever existed! Frankly, this unofficial Chrysler Airflow Cabriolet even teaches Range Rover’s Evoque Convertible a design lesson or two.
