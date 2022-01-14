Tubed Chassis 1971 Plymouth Cuda Feels Beyond “MALICIOUS” in Slammed CGI

Does anyone wonder how a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda might end up looking like the most menacingly derelict restomod ever? But it’s not the “fault” of the cool pony/muscle car.
First based on the Chrysler A-body and produced for just a decade, between 1964 and 1974, Plymouth’s Barracuda became every bit as menacing as the moniker suggests. Not for owners, but for its pony/muscle-car rivals, of course.
Just three generations were enough to establish a cult following. And we can also note the final iteration’s switch to a dual-exclusive use of the Chrysler E-body, alongside its slightly larger Dodge Challenger platform sibling. Logically, we have seen many interpretations of the latter. Some quirky, others cool, and a few even darn right aggressive.
Still, none of them compared to this ‘71 Cuda. And, again, it’s not the car’s fault. Not that it would not be menacing on its own. But in this virtually outrageous case, we need to completely blame the author. Positively, of course, since we love these brazen, derelict creations.
It is yet another project stemming from the mind of Dom Host, a virtual artist that should not be messed with and is better known as altered_intent on social media. After all, his real-life exploits include things such as a 2JZ-swapped Edsel wagon, among other Rat Rods.
Anyway, this is not the first time we are seeing a Cuda lurking across this CGI expert’s social media posts. This time around, this Plymouth is not part-dressed in carbon fiber and the rest does not look menacingly (and not so pretty in) pink. Instead, we are dealing with a tubed chassis wonder that reigns across the virtual realm in a slammed, widebody manner.
As always, beauty (or ugliness, depending on your POV) resides in the details. And of course, there is an abundance of them. Such as the lowered headlights, three-pipe orange side exhaust tucked behind the front tire, or the single LED bar acting as the taillights. Or the “MALICIOUS” moniker...
