Low and Wide 2022 Subaru WRX Coupe CGI-Axes Crosstrek Leaven and Two Doors

It is probably safe to say that last year we had a couple of JDM heroes giving their fans some huge mixed feelings. One would be the Acura Integra Prototype and the other Subaru’s second-generation WRX.
It is even safer to assume that since way too many people expressed their discontent towards the OEM creations, they immediately became major darlings of the virtual realm. And we have seen a lot of hearty interpretations for both.
As far as I am concerned, my favorite Acura Integra Prototype reinvention was the one using NSX coolness with just one major omission (the mid-engine setup). And since it was based on a “concept,” I did not mind it was a bit too far-fetched.
Well, there is an attractive case to be made for this Subie reinterpretation as well. I am not sure if this will turn out as my favorite digital WRX redesign, but it certainly has the necessary two-door twist. Anyway, let’s check out the facts, first.
The virtual artist behind the superrenderscars account on social media is back into the 2022 Subaru WRX CGI saddle. The pixel master previously opted towards morphing the controversial OEM sedan into a possible WRX STI that also went for the JDM tuning-inspired slammed and winged looks. And now, probably at the request of partner SubieFlow, the white example is back with a newly enhanced look.
We also embedded below the initial version for comparison purposes. As such, one can easily see that “not much” has changed since. Only now we are dealing with a 2022 Subaru WRX that not only lost its plastic fender protections which made people think of Subaru’s Crosstrek.
It is also decidedly lowered (and a tad wider) for a sportier stance, packs a neat set of aftermarket wheels (is that bronze or rose gold?), and of course, has a massive wing tucked in the back. Oh, and did we mention that it also ditches the pair of rear doors for a lovely Coupe look?
