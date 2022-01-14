2023 Volkswagen Amarok Will Launch This Summer, Promises Premium Interior

The latest teaser image released by Volkswagen portrays the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok as a winter specialist. While we’ve already seen better Amarok images in previous teasers, this one comes with a launch date and engine indications, as well as more details about the future pickup truck.
The Ford-Volkswagen partnership means there aren’t many things left for guessing when it comes to the next-generation Amarok, especially after Ford revealed the Ranger. We know this is pretty much it, and subtle design changes won’t change what Ford did with the Ranger. The latest information released by Volkswagen adds some more insight to what we already know.
The teaser image on the other hand, while still worth a thousand words, doesn’t bring much to the table beyond what we saw in a previous teaser. We can see now Amarok’s interior will be more upscale, hinting at a premium repositioning for the future Volkswagen truck. The dashboard in the picture is covered in fine leather with nice yellow contrasting seams, while the graphics seem pretty much in line with those on the new Ford Ranger.
The all-new Amarok will come with connectivity and assistance systems “never before seen” in this segment. It will also boast “highly efficient TDI diesel engines” with four-cylinder options at launch and a V6 TDI later. The Amarok will get the appropriate engine options depending on the market, and this includes gasoline engines.
Of course, this sounds rather promising, considering diesel engines are not very popular in some parts of the world. Less promising is the fact that the future Volkswagen Amarok will be exclusively built in South Africa, at Silverton. While this does not completely rule out a North American launch, later on, it’s safe to say that the Ford Ranger will probably remain the only option for a while longer.
We know Volkswagen registered the Amarok name in the U.S. in 2018, which means the Germans have at least intended to bring the pickup truck across the ocean. But that was before signing the deal with Ford. Volkswagen indicated the second-generation Amarok will be revealed this summer, while the first markets will get the cars “at the end of the year.”
