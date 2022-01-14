2023 BMW i7 May Be Ugly, but It Still Looks Better Than the Mercedes-Benz EQS

BMW doesn’t yet have a place at the battery-electric luxury sedan table, but they will soon, with the introduction of the first-ever i7.
The ‘better late than never’ saying does not apply here, because the Munich auto firm has been forced by Europe’s stricter emission regulations to make it, and by the fact that their rivals have had one for quite some time now. Well, at least Tesla has, as the i7 will be a Model S competitor, and it will also take on the likes of the Audi e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan, and Mercedes-Benz EQS.
With BMW’s engineers shifting into a superior gear when it comes to the development of the zero-emission model, and the automaker releasing a few teaser pics of the car last month, it was only natural that someone, somewhere, would try and peel its skin away, using a decent dose of Photoshop. That someone, in this case, is kelsonik, who shared the rendering on Instagram, revealing a rather controversial design that blends the looks of the old 8 Series with some of the lines of the next-gen 7er.
Fortunately, the kidney grille did not go down the oversized route (fingers crossed). It is flanked by a pair of headlights that remind of the classic 8er, sitting under the LED DRLs that partially separate the hood from the bumper. The car wears a grey digital finish, contrasted by the chrome accents visible up front, at the sides, around the windows, and on the big mirrors, and rides on larger wheels than those of the prototype on which the rendering was based.
Set to premiere later this year, alongside the normal 7 Series, the BMW i7 is understood to pack a 120 kWh battery that would give it a maximum range of 435 miles (700 km) on a full charge. A high-performance variant, perhaps with a tri-motor setup, rated at roughly 750 hp, could join the lineup as well, alongside other versions.
With BMW’s engineers shifting into a superior gear when it comes to the development of the zero-emission model, and the automaker releasing a few teaser pics of the car last month, it was only natural that someone, somewhere, would try and peel its skin away, using a decent dose of Photoshop. That someone, in this case, is kelsonik, who shared the rendering on Instagram, revealing a rather controversial design that blends the looks of the old 8 Series with some of the lines of the next-gen 7er.
Fortunately, the kidney grille did not go down the oversized route (fingers crossed). It is flanked by a pair of headlights that remind of the classic 8er, sitting under the LED DRLs that partially separate the hood from the bumper. The car wears a grey digital finish, contrasted by the chrome accents visible up front, at the sides, around the windows, and on the big mirrors, and rides on larger wheels than those of the prototype on which the rendering was based.
Set to premiere later this year, alongside the normal 7 Series, the BMW i7 is understood to pack a 120 kWh battery that would give it a maximum range of 435 miles (700 km) on a full charge. A high-performance variant, perhaps with a tri-motor setup, rated at roughly 750 hp, could join the lineup as well, alongside other versions.