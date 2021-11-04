1-of-5 1971 Plymouth Barracuda Flexes 383 HP, Needs a Full Restoration

2 Low-Mile 1970 Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda Has the 426CI, Looks, and Proverbial Catch

It’s hard not to like a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda , especially if it comes in mint condition. But for many people out there, a project car in a rough shape is just perfect anyway. 17 photos



And the 1971 Barracuda that we have here is totally a collector’s dream without even shining bright like a diamond.



It all comes down to what’s under the hood. The engine powering this



Equipped with a four-speed manual transmission, the Barracuda continues to be entirely original, and the matching-numbers unit is still there under the hood. And best of all, the powerplant still runs and drives, with eBay seller



Officially, the Barracuda was offered in 1970 and 1971 with two six-cylinder units and a lineup of three different V8s, namely the standard 318 (5.2-liter) as well as the 383 (6.2-liter) in either two-barrel or four-barrel configurations. The Cuda, on the other hand, could be fitted with the 383 rated as 335 horsepower as standard, with the options this time including the Super Commando 440 (7.2-liter) four-barrel, the Super Command Six Pack 440, and the 426 (6.9-liter) HEMI.



As you can easily tell by just checking out the photos in the gallery, this Barracuda needs a full restoration, but given it’s such a rare example, there’s no doubt the car would end up costing a small fortune when done.



