Chevy Astro RS Revival Unexpectedly Mixes Up Kia Carnival Body With Equinox Face

Loved by many not just because of its boxy design or the fact it was “secretly a truck” with huge towing capability, Chevrolet’s Astro minivan is on many lists of passenger car revivals. Odd, isn’t it?
After all, it was built on adapted light-truck components, so we really should not call it a car. Though, on the other hand, people would probably care less about its actual place in the lineup if GM decided to bring it back, right? Well, a revival is looking less and less likely as days go by, though one can always hope.
Alas, automotive virtual artists can also present the world with their imaginative visions. Perhaps they would entice the automaker to actually care about popular opinion. That is merely wishful thinking, most likely. Just like Jim’s odd Chevy Astro reinvention. The virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media loves imagining an automotive realm where classics return to life.
His “imagination land” is populated by a strong core of reworked 1980s and 1990s. Yet, from time to time, something retro-modern can also arise to the CGI challenge of duking it out with contemporary rides. For example, the pixel master has recently cooked up a “new” Chevy Astro. With decidedly quirky ingredients.
Unlike the unofficial next-gen Astro electric van that logically used the 2024 Silverado EV front end to keep up with tradition in a sustainable manner. Or the groovy A-Team GMC van that had many Safari traits to present B.A. with the right wheels to escape modern TV shows. Which, again, was up to snuff with folkway. Nope, he just went berserk in search of inspiration.
And, somehow, came up with the conclusion that “badge engineering a modern Chevy minivan” would be the right call. So, here is how “surprisingly, an Equinox front end lined up with a Kia Carnival.” The latter, as far as we can tell, is not even the latest incarnation. This might be better in the real world. But it is clear that over across the virtual realm it elicits a lot of mixed “RS” reactions.
