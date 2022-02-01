Ford “MustangLyle” Is a Virtual Carbon Fiber and BASF Copy of Brazen, Rusty OG

Some are slowly dying and coming back to life with every S650 Ford Mustang teaser. Others could not care less for anything the world has to say about their OG ride. And that surely warrants a tribute from friends. Even if just a virtual one.
Dom Host, a virtual artist that should not be messed with and is better known as altered_intent on social media, has another outrageously personal creation lined up for derelict vintage car fans. His followers know that he has a couple of live Rat Rod builds lying around in the backyard.
Among them, a 1927 Ford truck with a turbocharged Honda K series engine could be called outrageous. Only the other one, a “2JZED” Edsel packing a Toyota Supra engine swap, might be just as audacious. Now, do not worry, the derelict original Ford Mustang we see in the gallery and embedded below is not going to be his next real-world build.
Not because he does not want to, but because a friend already has it. Since his social media alter ego is mustangkyle, the virtual tribute to the metal fabricator’s real, rusty OG ‘Stang is now called “MustangLyle.” Imaginative, right? Well, ironies aside, perhaps nicknames are not his strongest attribute.
Instead, that would be the flair for highly controversial yet totally entertaining digital creations. So, it has been a while since the pixel master has worked on a Ford Mustang. This certainly brought a massive appetite for fun and quirky stuff. Such as the BASF coating or the “carbon copy” part-carbon fiber treatment. As well as the eagerness for all sorts of crazy stuff.
And think about it. He called this virtual ride “a slight variant” of his good friend’s real-world build. Complete with twirling fender exhausts, a see-through trunk lid to gain visual access to the pushrod suspension goodies, and a derelict slammed widebody aerodynamic kit attitude. What more could we need? A mirrored Chevy powertrain to make sure all purists run amuck in terror, perhaps...
