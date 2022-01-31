autoevolution
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Two-Door Rendering Is Nothing More Than Wishful Thinking

31 Jan 2022, 15:12 UTC ·
As you’re well aware, the Wrangler became way more popular once Jeep decided to launch a four-door option with the JK generation. By the middle of 2017, just around three quarters of all JK sales were the four-door JKU.
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Two-Door Rendering
Given the increasing demand for the long-wheelbase body style, does it come as a surprise the Wrangler Rubicon 392 is only available with four doors? The Ford Motor Company understood what prospective customers want from a Bronco, which brings us to the most badass Bronco out there.

Initially believed to be named Warthog after the Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II, the Raptor is exclusively offered with four doors. Cactus Jack of the Bronco6G forum has imagined the off-road utility vehicle with two fewer doors on the short-wheelbase frame, and obviously enough, the rendering appears to be more of a Tonka SUV than a real-life overlander.

There is, however, some purpose to this design study. Some off-road situations favor the short-wheelbase format, especially if you’re passionate about rock crawling. The downsides to a short wheelbase, however, keep many prospective customers away from the slightly shorter configuration.

Priced from a whopping $69,996 and gifted with larger-than-life flares that polarize opinion, the Bronco Raptor comes with 37-inch rubber shoes mounted on 17- by 8.5-inch beadlock wheels. B- and C-pillar reinforcements improve torsional rigidity by 50 percent, and Ford Performance-developed control arms enable a maximum wheel travel of 13 inches up front and 14 inches out back.

The 3.06 low ratio of the transfer case translates to a crawl ratio of 67.7:1, which is more than adequate for what the Braptor was designed for. More specifically, this variant feels best driving over dunes instead of tackling a narrow and fairly rocky trail.

Another way the Braptor differs from other Bronco configurations is the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 mill shared with the Explorer ST. So far, the Ford Motor Company has confirmed 400-plus bhp on premium fuel.
