2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Brings Bad-Boy Looks to the Super Truck Party

Subsequent to the unveiling of the new-gen Ford Ranger about two months ago, the Dearborn company is now focusing its attention on bringing the Raptor to market. We already have a good idea of what it will look like, but what we don’t know is what engine will power it.
Still, more on the oily bits in a few moments, yet before that, let’s put the spotlight on the design, as the 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor has been digitally brought to life by the peeps at Kolesa, using countless mouse-clicks.
In a side-by-side comparison with the regular variants, the sporty model stands out immediately. It has a bigger grille with the ‘FORD’ lettering running from headlight to headlight, off-road-ready bumper with skid plate, fender flares, and chunky side skirts.
Out back, it follows a similar trend, with the corporate logo replaced by the same lettering as the one on the grille, different bumper, and more aerodynamic trim behind the cockpit. It rides on tougher wheels shod in all-terrain rubber and is decorated by the typical ‘Raptor’ decals and logos.
As far as the powertrain is concerned, it has been reported that the Ranger Raptor might launch with a V8 unit. Even though it has been speculated by Ford’s officials, it doesn’t exactly hold water, which is why you should take it with the proverbial pinch of salt.
In a more realistic scenario, the sporty pickup is understood to pack the same engine as the F-150 Raptor, namely a 3.5-liter V6, with twin-turbocharging. The mill is rated at 450 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm) of torque, so it will be quite potent.
Ford should uncover the new Ranger Raptor in a few weeks, and it is said to make its way to North America later this year, likely as a 2023 model.
