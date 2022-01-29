Unrestored 1967 Ford Mustang Sitting for Years Is Ready to Say Goodbye to Its First Family

A family-owned 1967 Mustang that has never been restored or molested is now searching for a chance to return to the road. And best of all, it’s still all original, still running, and still solid.
The car was purchased from the Napa Ford dealership no less than 55 years ago, and it was originally owned by a woman who drove it until the mid-1980s. Her son received the car and occasionally took it out until 2005, when the Mustang was eventually parked and forgotten.
The vehicle has since been sitting in the man’s backyard in Vallejo, California, so it obviously needs some metalwork, including on the floors.
The folks over at Dodi Auto, the garage in charge of finding a new owner for this Mustang, say the amount of rust on the floors is rather limited. The trunk is still solid, they claim.
The condition of this Mustang is pretty good overall, and the photos in the gallery confirm this. If we are to trust the seller, the vehicle has been in California for its entire time and has never seen the snow. This more or less explains how it managed to deal with the invasion of rust so efficiently so far, but as always, a full inspection in person is still the recommended way to go.
As for what’s under the hood, this Mustang comes with a six-cylinder that’s still running and driving. It’s the original matching numbers unit, and it starts properly with no issues whatsoever.
The six-cylinder engine available on the 1967 Mustang was the same as for the model year 1968, so it came in the form of a 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower developing 120 horsepower (the power was dropped to 115 horsepower a year later).
At the end of the day, this Mustang looks to be a terrific candidate for a full restoration, obviously if you don’t mind the six-cylinder engine under the hood. The car can be yours for $8,500.
