1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Is an Amazing Time Capsule, All-Original, Unmolested, Unrestored

The 1972 Mustang wasn’t exactly the most successful release of this iconic nameplate in the early ‘70s, but on the other hand, the Mach 1 remained one of Ford’s most powerful weapons in the fight against other performance-oriented models on the market.
The Mach 1 continued to be offered as standard with the 302 (4.2-liter) Windsor for this year, but at the same time, the already-famous 351 (5.7-liter) Cleveland units were available as options with either 2- or 4-barrel configurations.
The Mach 1 that we have here is said to be a genuine page of automotive history, as the vehicle is still unrestored despite a pretty solid condition. Still entirely original and without any type of modifications, this Mustang Mach 1 rolled off the assembly lines for the model year 1972 with a Cleveland V8 under the hood.
And the best news is the engine is still starting and running like new, eBay seller lookenbill says. The engine is paired with an automatic transmission, and everything is working exactly like you’d expect it to work on a rare Mach 1 time capsule.
Painted in Grabber Blue, the Mustang still flexes the original paint, and what’s more, there’s almost no rust on this car, with both the frame and the floors still incredibly solid. This is clearly unexpected, especially as the floors are among the first to typically fall victim to rust, so you should just inspect everything in person if you’re interested in the car.
Everything is still there, and you’re going to get even the factory air conditioning system. The odometer indicates 90,000 miles (145,000 km), and the seller says they are all fully documented.
Without a doubt, this isn’t the kind of Mustang that you come across very often, so it’s not really a surprise it doesn’t sell for cheap. The price is $19,000, but the owner has also enabled the Make Offer button, just in case someone else is interested in another deal.
