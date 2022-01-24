Dirty 1973 Ford Mustang Barn Find Comes With Chewed Wires, Mysterious Engine

A 1973 Ford Mustang that was recently discovered in a barn is now searching for a new owner to give it a second chance for what such an iconic model truly deserves.
The photos in the gallery are totally worth a thousand words, though, on the other hand, it’s important to mention the owner specifically wanted you to see the Mustang so dirty. This is because the barn find magic would give the buyer the opportunity to thoroughly wash the vehicle and discover on their own what’s hiding under all the dust and the dirt currently on the car.
On the other hand, eBay seller asaprebuilders says the rust has rarely managed to get through. In other words, most of the rust you see on this Mustang is on the surface, which means it should be easy to fix as part of a restoration project.
No information has been provided as to how long it’s been inside and where exactly the car was parked. However, it looks like the Mustang comes with fresh oil and without any wires, as everything has been chewed by mice.
As for the engine under the hood, you shouldn’t expect it to work anyway. But on the other hand, the seller hasn’t shared any specifics on the unit supposed to power the Mustang.
The VIN decodes to a 1973 Mustang born with the optional 302 (4.0-liter) V8 developing 140 horsepower, but we don’t know if the same engine is still under the hood. On the other hand, the eBay listing indicates the car is still entirely original, so in theory, this V8 should be the one that came with the car 49 years ago.
The bidding for this 1973 Mustang is currently underway, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked. The top offer at the time of writing is a little over $2,800, with approximately one day until the auction is scheduled to end.
