Slammed, Edgy Ford Mustang SVT Cobra “Kai” Feels Red Hot in Digital Sunset Fire

FoMoCo’s Special Vehicle Team division had a blast making the SVT Mustang Cobra. Naturally, it has already turned into a cult classic. Both across the real world and the virtual realm.
While everyone knows and loves the Mustang GT350 and GT500 series, those who seek to stand out in the performance crowd might want to choose different Cobra paths. The ones laid out for around two decades (1993 to 2004 model years) by the SVT Mustangs.
Everything started with the ultra-rare 1993 Fox Body small block Cobra. Then Ford’s SVT team evolved the high-performance series across the SN-95 small block and Modular eras. And everything culminated with the New Edge Modular and Terminator Cobras.
Naturally, the already classic SVT Mustang is not only beloved in the real world but also across the virtual realm. Case in point, here is Rostislav Prokop, a Czech Republic-based virtual artist better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, feeling melancholic... in the most adequate, Terminator-like way.
Naturally, people felt obliged to come up with Cobra Kai pop culture references. But we are not entirely sure if an Arnold Schwarzenegger pun was more appropriate, instead. After all, the pixel master has refrained from acknowledging whether this is a Modular or Terminator New Edge Cobra. Oh well, another mystery for the digital projects' drawer...
As for the Mustang itself, it’s probably not about the exact power. Modulars had 320 hp while Terminators churned out 390 supercharged ponies in OEM form. Instead, it’s more about the symbolism of the fiery sunset. As well as the cool, virtual modifications.
Notable among them are the slammed attitude, the not-so-subtle widebody aerodynamic kit, the side exhaust, or the stanced aftermarket wheels. Oh, and not to mention the neat burgundy-and-black dual-tone treatment. But there was one thing that clearly stole the show for the artist’s fans. Those slim LED headlights!
Everything started with the ultra-rare 1993 Fox Body small block Cobra. Then Ford’s SVT team evolved the high-performance series across the SN-95 small block and Modular eras. And everything culminated with the New Edge Modular and Terminator Cobras.
Naturally, the already classic SVT Mustang is not only beloved in the real world but also across the virtual realm. Case in point, here is Rostislav Prokop, a Czech Republic-based virtual artist better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, feeling melancholic... in the most adequate, Terminator-like way.
Naturally, people felt obliged to come up with Cobra Kai pop culture references. But we are not entirely sure if an Arnold Schwarzenegger pun was more appropriate, instead. After all, the pixel master has refrained from acknowledging whether this is a Modular or Terminator New Edge Cobra. Oh well, another mystery for the digital projects' drawer...
As for the Mustang itself, it’s probably not about the exact power. Modulars had 320 hp while Terminators churned out 390 supercharged ponies in OEM form. Instead, it’s more about the symbolism of the fiery sunset. As well as the cool, virtual modifications.
Notable among them are the slammed attitude, the not-so-subtle widebody aerodynamic kit, the side exhaust, or the stanced aftermarket wheels. Oh, and not to mention the neat burgundy-and-black dual-tone treatment. But there was one thing that clearly stole the show for the artist’s fans. Those slim LED headlights!