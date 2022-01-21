Real Power Stroke-Swapped Ford Crown Vic Becomes a Digital “Crown Ranchero” Ute

Just like the dangerous practice of street racing, we do not condone folks who modify their cars into coal rollers. On the other hand, when they enter the virtual realm... cool things do happen.
Just recently, Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, suddenly remembered he played a little with a black, coal-rolling Ford Crown Victoria. The real-life Power Stroke-swapped black sedan belonged to Matthew Barnett, a Princeton, Idaho-based enthusiast who seems to have few Instagram passions.
One of them was – until late 2020 – the black Crown Victoria. It featured all the necessary modifications for properly rolling coal. Alas, it seems the project has been sidelined – either by a technical problem or realizing that it’s not cool anymore to showcase such behavior. Now, he is into snow and Ski-Doo shenanigans. Which is a little better, right?
Especially since the Crown Vic is nowhere to be seen anymore. Well, here is the CGI expert giving it a new lease of life across the imaginary realm. With no sooty exhaust fumes in sight, luckily. Instead, the real Power Stroke diesel-swapped Ford Crown Victoria has also suffered a neat process of digital transformation.
Anyone knowing how Oscar Vargas rolls across the virtual plains of imagination land will not be surprised by this “Crown Ranchero” Ute project. After all, this pixel master is no stranger to quirky or outrageous pickup truck morphing.
Interestingly, he also kept the real-life theme of the project almost intact. So, at first, we jumped with joy thinking that someone not only modified the Crown Vic with a Power Stroke but also turned it into a cool Ute.
And if that ever happened, we might have even given it a hall pass for a few coal-rolling passes... Perhaps it’s better this way, though, at least for the environment. For the rest of us, let’s hope someone catches this “Crown Ranchero” idea and decides to make it happen. With or without the diesel swap.
