Audi R8 e-tron Virtually Changes Nothing Much, Save for the Entire EV Powertrain

A 2022 Audi R8 V10 got caught by our spy photographer partners with no camouflage at all and still making cool ICE sounds. But that’s probably just the model’s swansong. Afterward, the future will be electric.
Audi boosted itself into the supercar arena with help from its two generations of R8 V10 greatness. But the world kept spinning, and the focus is on everything battery-powered right now. So, rather than killing off the R8 nameplate, the Ingolstadt-based automaker has decided to make it electric.
Naturally, it’s anyone’s guesses what form the next R8 ultimately takes, at this point. That revelation will not come very soon either, given that second-generation R8 production is only slated to cease by the end of next year. But that has never stopped virtual artists, right?
The pixel master only known as j.b.cars on social media has done a very quick edit of the current-generation R8 with e-tron cues of the near future. Why? Because it’s at the tip of his digital brush. And, frankly, we prefer this subtle R8 e-tron take on the V10 supercar’s legacy any day, compared to a rumored eTTron crossover...
Anyway, as always, beauty is only in the eye of the beholder. And we really cannot judge anyone if this R8 e-tron is not their cup of tea based on the available digital information. After all, there is just a single front three-quarter point of view to discuss, unfortunately.
In a traditional Audi styling manner, aside from the whole EV powertrain switch, not much else has changed for this unofficial vision. The informal R8 e-tron comes with a different front end as it does not require as much cooling space.
A lot of quirks do remain unresolved, though. Such as the ugly front sensors, which are not hidden by anything, anymore. Or the side vents for the mid-engine ICE setup, which has now become superfluous. Or has it?
