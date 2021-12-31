Check Out How They Put a Cobra Replica in Cobra Kai for Season 4 as Terry Silver’s Ride

Cobra Kai’s fans will be in for a treat this season. Premiering on December 31, 2021, if there was something missing from the show was the 1965 Shelby Cobra, and now, they briefly have it. Well, a replica of it anyway. But the story behind it is a real example of hard work and passion.
So how did the Netflix sensation show get to have a Shelby Cobra replica? It all started in April 2020, when Brad Gouldsmith, CEO of Preston Ashford Media Group, reached out to Cobra Kai's producer, Jon Hurwitz, with the idea to put a Cobra replica on the show.
Gouldsmith offered to coordinate the project and knew exactly who to turn to. As a media creator for replica cars builder, Superformance, he introduced CEO Lance Strader and Hurwitz. What the company usually does is build a complete car without the engine and transmission, leaving the final customer to pick the power unit he wants.
Together with Downforce Motorsports, they selected the vehicle that would become Terry Silver's Cobra. The model in question is a 1965 Shelby Cobra replica car, and the chosen Superformance MKIII is the only Cobra replica built under license from Carroll Shelby Licensing Inc.
Its power comes from a Smeding Performance 351W base 427-cubic inch engine, and is transferred through a TKO600 five-speed manual transmission, delivering 592 horsepower (600 ps). For an aggressive look and better handling, the vehicle has been fitted with Halibrand wheels.
Terry Silver's Cobra couldn't be any other color but silver, and they knew it since October 2020, even before actually choosing the car, which was to happen later, in December 2020. Its exterior is finished in Viper Steel Grey with black LeMans stripes and red pinstripes. Inside, the replica is all black. In March 2021, the car arrived on set, all ready to shine.
This project has taken its sweet time to complete, spreading over one year and a half until the show premiered, but the result was satisfying. Unfortunately, the MKIII doesn't have a leading role in the show, and it briefly appears as one of Terry Silver's cars in his driveway for a few-seconds shot, between his Ferrari California and Mercedes-Maybach.
When filming for the fourth season of Cobra Kai ended, the vehicle was sold to a private owner who lives in South Carolina.
The Karate Kid Part III's actor Sean Kanan also stopped by Superformance's showroom to check it out, and was amazed when he checked out the models they have there, saying that it was like a childhood dream come true.
