Harley-Davidson Blue Giant Brings Back the Wow Factor to Custom Softails

For years now we’ve delighted our senses with custom motorcycle builds, and one of the most widespread ranges is that based on Harley-Davidson’s many Softail models. After a while though, you get the sense all these projects kind of look the same.
The build we are here to stare at today pushes that preconception away. It’s the creation of a custom garage called Bundnerbike, one that tends to do things a little differently than others.
In fact, the shop itself says about the contraption, which is officially named (and for a good reason) the Blue Giant, that “if you don't stare in amazement at this Bundnerbike factory, you can't be helped anymore.”
Retaining some of the lines of a base Softail, the motorcycle somehow manages to blend the modern look of the family with a retro-styled stance, with the front wheel extending far in front of the frame, a sweeping, rounded, fuel tank that descends towards a very low, single seat, and then the rear wheel that rises up again.
Both wheels are of the solid kind, painted all blue like the rest of the Giant (a job handled by a shop named Carrosserie Ludwig), and with only the rear one hiding under an almost vertical fender. On one side of the bike, the two pipes of the custom exhaust system with Kess Tech mufflers snake their way to the back in a tinge of golden hue, throwing all that blue paint off-balance, but in a good way.
To make the Blue Giant look like this, a lot of changes had to be incorporated into the build. To accommodate the new shape, Bundnerbike had to first modify the frame a bit, which it did.
Then, an Ohlins fork, designed “exclusively for Bundnerbike” was fitted up front, where Brembo braking hardware was also deployed. The electronics box was replaced, LED lights installed at the rear, and an air suspension fitted to handle changes in required stance.
We are not being told what country the motorcycle was commissioned in, but seeing how Bundnerbike is based in Switzerland, that’s probably where you’ll find it, if you want to catch a glimpse of it on the road.
Extreme as it is, the Blue Giant keeps a veil of mystery over how much it cost to be made.
In fact, the shop itself says about the contraption, which is officially named (and for a good reason) the Blue Giant, that “if you don't stare in amazement at this Bundnerbike factory, you can't be helped anymore.”
Retaining some of the lines of a base Softail, the motorcycle somehow manages to blend the modern look of the family with a retro-styled stance, with the front wheel extending far in front of the frame, a sweeping, rounded, fuel tank that descends towards a very low, single seat, and then the rear wheel that rises up again.
Both wheels are of the solid kind, painted all blue like the rest of the Giant (a job handled by a shop named Carrosserie Ludwig), and with only the rear one hiding under an almost vertical fender. On one side of the bike, the two pipes of the custom exhaust system with Kess Tech mufflers snake their way to the back in a tinge of golden hue, throwing all that blue paint off-balance, but in a good way.
To make the Blue Giant look like this, a lot of changes had to be incorporated into the build. To accommodate the new shape, Bundnerbike had to first modify the frame a bit, which it did.
Then, an Ohlins fork, designed “exclusively for Bundnerbike” was fitted up front, where Brembo braking hardware was also deployed. The electronics box was replaced, LED lights installed at the rear, and an air suspension fitted to handle changes in required stance.
We are not being told what country the motorcycle was commissioned in, but seeing how Bundnerbike is based in Switzerland, that’s probably where you’ll find it, if you want to catch a glimpse of it on the road.
Extreme as it is, the Blue Giant keeps a veil of mystery over how much it cost to be made.