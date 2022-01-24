2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron Prototype Spied With Production-Spec Headlights, Big Brakes

Audi continues work on the development of the Q6 e-tron. As with many other prototypes, the one from Audi is going through its winter testing program. This is not the first time we get to see it in this environment, but changes have been made.
First, the prototypes come with production-spec headlights. As you will observe, these are two-part headlights, and they feature the daytime running lights and turn signals above, while the lights for the road are placed lower. Ignore the additional lights placed on the roof, as these are not meant for production.
Previous prototypes integrated all those lights in a single unit, but that has changed. The same can be said about the front bumper, which has a different shape the last time it was seen. All the above make us believe that the German manufacturer is closing in on the Q6 e-tron's reveal. Since we are writing about an MY2023 vehicle, its reveal will happen this year.
The prototypes that were being tested also had a tow hitch fitted, which is believed to have been used to test its capabilities somewhere else. While EVs may not have a massive range while towing, their capability of providing high torque figures from a standstill without the risk of burning a clutch or affecting half shafts or a transmission altogether is something worth looking into.
Upon closer inspection, the rear of these prototypes also has production-spec taillights, which have a different pattern from the ones that were previously seen while testing. Otherwise, the Q6 e-tron still hides plenty of details for its official unveiling, but we do not have to wait too long until that happens.
It is also worth noting that these prototypes come with large brake calipers painted red, as well as big brake rotors to match. The front brakes look massive, but those on the rear axle are not too shabby either. At first, it may appear that these brakes come from another Audi model and are just being tested with the Q6 e-tron, but a closer inspection of older spyshots revealed similarly-sized calipers, though those were left painted grey.
