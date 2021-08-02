Audi A6 Could Get Electric Version As Early As 2022, Q6 E-Tron to Follow

Audi's electric car range is set to expand in 2022, and two of the models that are reportedly set for launch next year are the A6 and Q6 models, both in the E-Tron guise. That means they will be all-electric models.
Audi presented the A6 E-Tron Concept at the Shanghai Auto Show this April, and it comes with a liftback body, which is a slight departure from the typical sedan of the range. Audi still sees a future for sedans, even if they are liftbacks, as this body style is decreasing in popularity across the world, except for China, where it still is popular.
Along with the upcoming A6 E-Tron, the German automaker is launching the Q6 E-Tron. The latter has been confirmed several times now, while the fact that it would be electric is no surprise in 2021. Audi has confirmed the Q6 as early as 2017, but recent reports leave everyone to believe it is an all-electric model.
Since electric vehicles have no need for an open front grille and Audi already sells cars with cameras instead of side-view mirrors, it would be no surprise for anyone if the concept of the Audi A6 E-Tron would be a close rendition of the production car. Audi has everything it needs to build it as is, and customers should be excited about its looks.
Both the A6 E-Tron and Q6 E-Tron will be built on the new Premium Platform Electric scalable solution. The latter is an all-new platform jointly developed by Audi and Porsche for their future electric models. Other similarly sized vehicles are set to join the Audi and Porsche ranges, in all-electric guise, as the platform expands its deployment, as Roadshow notes.
In April, the Audi A6 E-Tron Concept was presented with a 435-mile range (700 km), and it had two electric motors that provided a total of 469 horsepower and 590 lb.-ft. (800 Nm) of torque. Audi can deliver on those figures in 2022, but the production version will still have to go through the homologation process before those values are validated for the model that will reach showrooms.
The Q6 E-Tron is expected to receive the same pair of electric motors, but the range might not be as high as the A6 E-Tron's due to its larger frontal area and higher weight. If the rumors regarding the two models are true, this is just the next step for Audi's all-electric line-up, which will become a reality once automakers slowly but surely, stop using internal combustion engines.
