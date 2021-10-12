2023 Audi Q6 e-tron Prototype Spied Wearing Full Camouflage, Set for 2022 Reveal

Audi's development team is hard at work prepping the upcoming Q6 e-tron. As its name suggests, this is an electric vehicle that is larger than the Q4 e-tron. However, do not think that it is based on the same platform, a VW-sourced MEB. Instead, the Q6 e-tron is built on the PPE platform, which is an acronym for Premium Platform Electric.
Just like in its previous appearances, the Q6 e-tron is fully covered in camouflage. Audi has left out a few spots on the front and rear bumpers, but that is about it. We can see that the fender flares have a black ornament made out of rubberized plastic.
We also spot a lower air vent in the front bumper that is not closed, while the front of the vehicle will have a hexagonal grille as Audi has accustomed us. The latter will be closed, as it is on the Audi Q4 e-tron.
Audi's designers do not seem to have gone too wild with the Q6 e-tron, which may not be a bad thing overall. Yes, conservative design can be a good thing from time to time. We can spot an SUV-coupe silhouette here, but not one too pronounced, so that it will not affect the headroom available in the rear seats.
As you can observe, the vehicle is significantly larger than the Q4 e-tron. It is believed that the Q6 e-tron will replace the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback models, but we will have to wait and see. At this point, it would not necessarily make sense for Audi to replace the pair of electric SUVs, especially since the E-Tron Sportback was launched last year.
The Audi Q6 e-tron is meant to rival the aging Tesla Model X and Mercedes EQC. Both are on the market for several years now, so Audi should not have a hard time coming up with a model with better specs. It also gets to benefit from Porsche's experience on the matter, so things should turn out all right.
The upcoming Q6 e-tron will also have an interesting competitor in the form of the BMW iX, which was officially revealed this year. The all-new Q6 e-tron will reach the market in the summer of 2022, which means that the iX will get to have a full year of sales without competition from the Q6 e-tron.
