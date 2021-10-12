2023 Audi Q6 e-tron Prototype Spied Wearing Full Camouflage, Set for 2022 Reveal

Audi's development team is hard at work prepping the upcoming Q6 e-tron. As its name suggests, this is an electric vehicle that is larger than the Q4 e-tron. However, do not think that it is based on the same platform, a VW-sourced MEB. Instead, the Q6 e-tron is built on the PPE platform, which is an acronym for Premium Platform Electric.

16 photos