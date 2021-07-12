2023 Q6 E-Tron Spied as Audi’s New Alternative to the Tesla Model X

Build a Budget Garage of Future Classics with Advice from McLaren 720S Designer

Audi’s electrified offensive has already given us quite a few zero-emission models. But they’re not done; no, sir, because they are also prepping a Q6 E-Tron 12 photos



Nevertheless, there aren’t many vinyl stickers thick enough to hide some of ifs characteristic traits, like the closed-off grille and slender LED headlamps, made to look even slimmer on this prototype that was caught by our spies on the road in Germany.



The front bumper has an aggressive design, with a wide lower air intake and two fake ones, with horizontal slats, on each side. The roof is slightly arched toward the rear, ending with a spoiler. The rear bumper has a rather clean appearance compared to the front one, and the taillights, if those are indeed the final production units, which we doubt, have unique graphics.



Based on the same platform as the kW .



In terms of power, it might get rear- or dual-motor layouts (or perhaps both), and depending on the selected model, it will arrive with different outputs, the likes of which we know nothing about yet.



The Q6 E-Tron is believed to sit above the Q4, and some say that it might replace the E-Tron and



A challenger to the likes of the Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and BMW iX, as well as its Porsche cousin, the upcoming zero-emission Macan EV , the Q6 E-Tron is understood to launch in the second half of next year, which would make it a 2023MY on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean. You might remember it from our previous coverage , yet the Audi Q6 E-Tron has returned to the limelight, and it’s still in prototype form, with a lot of camouflage on the outside.Nevertheless, there aren’t many vinyl stickers thick enough to hide some of ifs characteristic traits, like the closed-off grille and slender LED headlamps, made to look even slimmer on this prototype that was caught by our spies on the road in Germany.The front bumper has an aggressive design, with a wide lower air intake and two fake ones, with horizontal slats, on each side. The roof is slightly arched toward the rear, ending with a spoiler. The rear bumper has a rather clean appearance compared to the front one, and the taillights, if those are indeed the final production units, which we doubt, have unique graphics.Based on the same platform as the Porsche Macan EV , named the PPE (Premium Platform Electric), the Audi Q6 E-Tron is expected to boast DC fast-charging, which would juice up the battery from 5 to 80% in around 25 minutes at 270In terms of power, it might get rear- or dual-motor layouts (or perhaps both), and depending on the selected model, it will arrive with different outputs, the likes of which we know nothing about yet.The Q6 E-Tron is believed to sit above the Q4, and some say that it might replace the E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback A challenger to the likes of the Tesla Model X, Mercedes-Benz EQC, and BMW iX, as well as its Porsche cousin, the upcoming zero-emission Macan, the Q6 E-Tron is understood to launch in the second half of next year, which would make it a 2023MY on the left side of the Atlantic Ocean.