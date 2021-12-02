Audi Q6 e-tron Spotted Again, This Time It Is Going Through Winter Testing

Audi's engineers have been spotted yet again while testing the new Q6 e-tron. The electric SUV was captured on camera by our spy photographers in Sweden, as the German marque has begun full-on winter testing for the upcoming electric vehicle built on the PPE platform.
As you may already be aware, Porsche and Audi will share the new PPE platform for electric vehicles, and the collaboration will not stop there. The first pair of electric vehicles made by the two brands on the same underpinning is the upcoming Porsche Macan EV and the Audi Q6 e-tron. In the case of the latter, this is the prototype at work.
Audi is expected to reveal the production version of the Q6 e-tron in 2022, and production will take place at an all-new assembly line in Ingolstadt that is meant to build only EVs. According to unnamed company insiders, Audi is set to make a Sportback version of the Q6 e-tron for 2023, but we have yet to see its prototype.
We already know that Audi will stop selling vehicles with conventional engines in a few years' time and that all the other non-EVs designed by the marque are plug-in hybrids. The latter is set to receive a comprehensive expansion in the coming years, possibly faster than the number of EVs launched by the brand.
According to previous statements made by company officials, Audi wants to have over 20 all-electric models in its offer by 2025, along with a broad range of PHEVs. Over half of the company's portfolio is expected to receive at least one hybrid variant in the next four years.
In the case of the Q6 e-tron, electric drive will be the only option in the range. The all-new model will be significantly larger than the existing Q4 e-tron, which is built on Volkswagen's MEB platform. As you can observe, there are a few common points between the Q4 and Q6 from a styling standpoint, but their platforms are significantly different.
